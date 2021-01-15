TikTok has recently tighten its privacy settings for the under-18 users that will hopefully, bring a security and safety to all those young users who were facing a lot of bullying on the platform. The default privacy setting for accounts with users aged 13 to 15 will be private. Which means only those viewers will be able to watch the videos of the account owner who are approved by them as a follower. Which was not the case previously. However, users between 13 and 15 are still allowed to change this setting to public according to their choice. On other hand, the older teenagers will not see this default setting change.

“We want our younger users to be able to make informed choices about what and with whom they choose to share, which includes whether they want to open their account to public views,” Han commented. “By engaging them early in their privacy journey, we can enable them to make more deliberate decisions about their online privacy.”

TikTok Privacy Settings to Bring Safety for Under-18 Users

Another important addition that TikTok has introduced is only permitting videos to be downloaded when they have been created by those aged 16 and over. For users between 16 and 17 years of age, the default option to allow their videos to be downloaded will be “Off,” but will have the option to make their account public.

In addition to that, the app has also restricted direct messaging for younger users. Moreover, the buying and sending virtual gifts have also been restricted by the company. In 2020, TikTok also introduced “Family Pairing,” which allows parents to remotely control their child’s account for privacy concerns.

“We know there is no finish line when it comes to protecting users,” Han says. “We’ll continue to evolve our policies, work closely with regulators and experts in minor safety, and invest in our technology and teams so that TikTok remains a safe place for everyone to express their creativity.”

