TikTok Users Bombard Congress With Phones Calls Over Bill To Ban App

In a significant development, the White House voiced its support for the bill to potentially ban TikTok. No doubt, it’s an interesting move from President Joe Biden, who recently joined TikTok particularly to reach out to young voters. There have been several attempts to ban TikTok under the Trump administration, but those plans emerged to fizzle out after a brief time. In response to a renewed push to legislate against the company, TikTok is proactively taking action with the help of its users. The platform is using its very powerful reach to mobilize its users against a proposed bill to ban Chinese apps in the U.S.

TikTok Goes Offensive to Stop Congress Over Implementing Ban

According to the latest reports, the US TikTok users were served a pop-up message on Thursday encouraging them to call their representatives in Congress to voice their opposition to a bill that would ban the app in the U.S. It seems as if the pop-ups worked. Congress has been flooded with phone calls from users of all ages. People are standing up for their favorite social media platform. A Congressional staffer stated:

“Kids literally told our office they were calling from recess earlier today,”

The staffer requested to remain anonymous because he was communicating to the press without permission through unofficial channels. According to him, users of all ages responded to TikTok’s call-to-action. One GOP Staffer stated:

“It’s so so bad. Our phones have not stopped ringing. They’re teenagers and old people saying they spend their whole day on the app and we can’t take it away.”

According to one staffer, their office overtook 1,000 calls, especially concerning the bill. The calls were overwhelming from children. One of the callers even claimed to kill himself on TikTok Ban according to audio obtained from a House GOP office.