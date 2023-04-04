Tor Project Launches New Browser In Partnership With Mullvad VPN

I am pretty sure that you must have heard of the Tor Browser which is an ultra-anonymous browser that goes beyond common security measures. Well, the good piece of info for its fans is that the Tor Project is partnering with Mullvad VPN to launch a brand new browser dubbed the Mullvad Browser.
How Does Mullvad Browser Work?
The Mullvad Browser is free to download and works on Windows, macOS, and Linux. It doesn’t come with a VPN itself. However, if you want to add any of these protections to Firefox, you can simply download the browser extension instead of downloading a new one. It will help to reconfigure your privacy settings and install some privacy-focused tools.
The point worth mentioning here is that this Browser offers a privacy-focused experience to all its users without the Tor Network. It’s quite similar to the Brave and DuckDuckGo browsers because it features several built-in tools to help you avoid web tracking. It would not be wrong to say that the Mullvad Browser is based on Firefox, while Brave and DuckDuckGo utilize the Chromium platform. CEO at Mullvad VPN, Jan Jonsson stated that:
“We want to free the internet from mass surveillance and a VPN alone is not enough to achieve privacy. From our perspective there has been a gap in the market for those who want to run a privacy-focused browser as good as the Tor Project’s but with a VPN instead of the Tor Network.”
The Tor Project no doubt recommends using a VPN with this newly launched Browser. Let me tell you that any VPN service will work in this case and if you don’t feel like using a VPN, you can still get several privacy protections through Mullvad Browser’s built-in extensions and pre-configured settings.
The fact is that the Mullvad browser will match the privacy offered by the Tor Network as soon as it pairs with a VPN. No doubt, Tor Network is overkill for most people as it was created to protect the privacy of journalists, whistleblowers, and citizens under harsh regimes.
