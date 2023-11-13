Transformative Event SOT 2023 Ends on High Note

The School of Tomorrow (SOT) Events, Edition Sixteen, Guardians of the Future: Shaping Tomorrow with Generative AI, has successfully concluded at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in Islamabad. Organised by Beaconhouse, Pakistan’s largest network of educational institutions, the SOT was attended by writers, policymakers, artists, educationists, students, and experts from various fields.

The opening session of the conference ‘Setting Directions’ explored topics and actions to make the world a better place for future generations. Moderated by Kasim Kasuri, CEO Beaconhouse and Chair SOT Events, the panel included Jamal Shah, Dr Basit Riaz Sheikh, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, and Paul Hutchings. An exclusive keynote by Mr Sean Covey, President of FranklinCovey Education and author of the acclaimed book ‘The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens’ was also featured, along with an interview of the prolific best-selling writer, Jeffrey Arthur.

Over the three days, SOT featured prominent speakers including Jamal Shah, Mehmal Sarfraz, Salima Hashmi, Vaneeza Ahmad, Ali Safina, Mira Sethi, Syed Mohammed Ahmed, Dr Sohail Naqvi, Dr Tariq Banuri, Moeed Yousuf, Kamran Lashari, Muriel Summers, Rashid Rana, Ayesha Chundrigar, Roshaneh Zafar, Wusat Ullah Khan, Munizae Jahangir, Mehmal Sarfraz, Ali Xeeshan, Zara Shahjahan, Muhammad Hafeez, Ali Tareen, and Jose Alonso, amongst many others.

A highlight of the event was an enthralling immersive art experience curated by Rashid Rana and Risham Syed and presented by the School of Visual Arts & Design, Beaconhouse National University (BNU).

This year’s lead sponsor was Google for Education and Tech Valley, the Titanium Sponsor was UBL, and the Gold sponsors were My BagPack and Emkay Books International.

