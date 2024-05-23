Travel To Oman & Stay Connected With Zong IR Bundles!

To proactively meet the growing connectivity needs of its customers, Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading cellular and digital services provider, has several International Roaming (IR) data packages for people traveling abroad. Zong Oman & UAE IR Data Bundle is a good package for people, traveling to the United Arab Emirates or Oman. This IR data bundle offers 2GB of data for a validity period of 30 days at an affordable cost of PKR 2,000 + tax.

It’s pertinent to mention that subscribers who travel to Oman will be allowed to use WhatsApp and all its services without any restrictions to the country’s WhatsApp users. Pakistanis visit Oman and the United Arab Emirates regularly for both business and enjoyment. With the new bundle, Pakistanis can communicate with their loved ones back home seamlessly.

Subscription Code

The offer can be subscribed to by dialing *4255#. Otherwise, Visit the online shop or My Zong App to avail of this offer.

Offered Incentive

2GB Internet

Charges

Rs 2000+Tax

Zong Terms & Conditions

Advance Income Tax of 15% applies on each recharge.

Sales Tax of 19.5% applies on usage (if applicable)

The Oman & UAE International Roaming data bundles provide users with a full communications solution that keeps them connected even while traveling internationally. The international telecom partners help Zong provide their consumers with innovative and convenient services beyond borders.

Acknowledging the importance of staying connected, Zong 4G offers unparalleled comfort and affordable solutions that cater to the various needs of travelers. Zong also has an amazing “Iran International Dialing Offer” for its customers. If you, your friends, or your family are traveling to Iran, subscribe to this offer now and connect seamlessly to the capital of the Persian empire with IDD Location-based offers.

