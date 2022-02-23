Trump’s ‘Truth Social’ app already starts censoring content

Former President Donald Trump’s social networking platform, Truth Social, is experiencing technical difficulties and enrolling new users in the early phases of its rollout.

Commentators compared the app to Twitter, noting that Mr Trump was banned from Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube last year.

In addition, several early users experienced trouble creating accounts.

Devin Nunes, the project’s head and a former congressman, claimed it will be completely operational by the end of March.

Matt Ortega, a web developer, signed up for the Truth Social service and immediately received an email from the company informing him that his account had been suspended. In a private message, Ortega verified the validity of the email and the restriction.

According to the App Store, Truth Social has already received one update for “bug fixes,” and is presently at version 1.0.1.

Despite its promise to be a refuge from Big Tech censorship, a few users have pointed out that Truth Social’s moderation policy is far stricter than Twitter’s. Unlike Twitter, users on Truth Social can be suspended or banned for publishing content that moderators deem to be false, abusive, or deceptive.

Apple and Google pulled Parler out of their stores last year for failing to delete messages that they claimed threatened violence or contained criminal behaviour.

It was given permission to return, but only after agreeing to Apple and Google’s terms of service.