Donald Trump to launch his social media app on Presidents’ Day

According to sources, former President Donald Trump social media app, Truth Social, is scheduled to launch on Presidents’ Day. A source tweeted confirming the app’s February 21st debut in a beta version of the app.

The launch will reintroduce Donald Trump to social media after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube following his supporters’ attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, when he was accused of posting comments encouraging violence.

The app was made available for download in Apple’s App Store soon before midnight ET, and was automatically downloaded to Apple Inc devices for pre-ordered consumers.

Some users said they were unable to register for an account or were placed on a waiting, with a notice explaining that this was due to “huge demand.”

Time for some Truth!!! pic.twitter.com/jvyteDb5gW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 15, 2022

Users in the United States were able to pre-order the app on Sunday, ahead of its release on Monday, Presidents’ Day in the United States.

Truth Social is also working on a direct messaging feature, as well as the option to sign up for new content notifications and a user verification policy, according to the CEO.

Other comments from the chief product officer during Friday’s question-and-answer session hinted that the startup’s features will be similar to those of Twitter.