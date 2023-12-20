Turkey’s E-Visa Service: Everything You Need to Know

Turkey is a popular tourist destination, captivating hearts with its unique combination of ancient history, lively culture, and magnificent scenery. Turkey provides a unique tapestry of experiences, from the ancient marvels of Istanbul to the magnificent beaches along the Mediterranean and Aegean shores. Travelers are drawn to ancient civilizations’ architectural grandeur, vibrant bazaars, and the warm friendliness of their people. To facilitate visitors, Turkey’s E-Visa service marks a significant step in streamlining the visa acquisition process, eliminating hassles for visitors.

Pakistani visitors can also take advantage of this service, which not only saves time for people planning a trip to Turkey but also removes the necessity for actual visits to Turkish missions.

A Guide for Pakistani Visitors to Turkey’s E-Visa Service

Ordinary passport holders with valid Schengen, USA, UK, or Ireland visas or residence permits can use the e-Visa service. This update broadens the service’s accessibility, guaranteeing a smoother procedure for a wide range of travelers.

Application Process in Three Easy Steps: Apply, Pay, and Download

Pakistani candidates can simply apply for a Turkish travel visa by following three easy steps:

Apply: To begin the application procedure, go to the official website at https://www.evisa.gov.tr/en

Pay Fee: After providing the required information, applicants can pay using credit or debit cards such as Mastercard, Visa, or UnionPay.

Download: Applicants will receive a link to download their e-Visa after successfully completing the application. This URL will also be sent to you for convenient access. To handle any potential concerns at entry points, it is recommended to maintain a copy of the e-Visa, either in electronic format on devices such as tablets or smartphones or as a printed copy.

Affordable Visa Fees and Financial Requirements

The visit visa charge for Pakistani visitors is set at $60, making it a cost-effective alternative for those looking to see Turkey’s rich cultural legacy and natural beauty.

Aside from the visa charges, applicants must fulfill certain financial conditions. This involves supplying documentation of a return ticket as well as a hotel reservation. According to official rules, travelers should bring at least $50 for each day of their stay in Turkey. As a result, a Pakistani tourist seeking a 30-day stay must provide a bank statement showing a balance of at least $1,500.

Turkey’s e-Visa program strives to improve the entire experience for Pakistani tourists by providing a user-friendly online application procedure and reasonable prices, enabling more people to enjoy the marvels that Turkey has to offer.