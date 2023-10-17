Twitch Introduces Snapchat-Like Stories Feature For Its Mobile App

It would not be wrong to say that Twitch is the number one platform for live-streamed gaming. Isn’t it? However, it seems as if Twitch has ambitions of becoming more like a social media platform. Recently, Twitch announced the rollout of a Stories feature for its mobile app. The story feature was actually pioneered by Snapchat and aped by Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and more. By this time, we all know the concept of Stories. Reports claim that stories on Twitch are basically the same. Streamers will be able to add images, text posts, and live stream clips to their Stories. It is pertinent to mention here that these stories will be viewable for 48 hours before disappearing. The concept is that Twitch streamers can share quick updates with their community without needing their fans to follow them on a separate platform.

Twitch Mobile App Will Now Feature Stories For Streamers

It is a very good strategy by the platform as the new feature will help streamers to stay updated. Currently, streamers encourage their fans to follow them on a platform like X to stay up to date. It is something that’s important for live streaming because sometimes technical issues could cause a delayed start. This feature will be quite handy as it will make Twitch a one-stop shop for keeping up with your favorite streamers. Twitch creators are expected to be more than happy to share their updates on-platform instead of Twitter/X. All know how rough things are with Musk at the helm of X.

However, there is a slight difference with a platform like Twitch. Twitch users tend to follow people they find entertaining instead of people they know in real life. There will be a slightly different dynamic as compared to most other platforms that offer a Stories feature. Reports claim that initially the ability to create a Twitch Story will only be made available to Twitch partners and affiliates who have streamed in the last 30 days. It is very much planned for established creators, rather than your average ones. It would not be wrong to call it para-social media. What do you think? According to the latest reports, the all-new feature will roll out to eligible streamers throughout the week. The rollout will be based on the required metrics. It is pertinent to mention here that streamers with over 30 subscribers will be able to create subscriber-only Stories. It would be a nice bonus for those supporting that particular creator.

In the beginning, streamers will be able to add text and emotes to their images and clips. However, the platform has plans to add further functionality in the coming months. The upcoming features will include the ability to upload videos, edit clips, tag other users, and create polls as well. So, let’s wait and watch what Twitch offers more. Stay tuned for further updates.