Twitter Blue Subscription Will Cost Android Users $11 per month

Advertisement

Twitter Inc. announced that it will price Twitter Blue subscriptions for Android at $11 per month, the same as for iOS users. While on the other hand, the company offers a more affordable yearly plan for web users compared to monthly fees. The blue check mark, which was previously restricted to verified accounts of politicians, celebrities, journalists, and other public people, is now available to anyone willing to pay.

Advertisement

The same prices for Android users will likely counterbalance the costs levied by the Android Google Play Store, similar to those charged by the Apple App Store. The yearly subscription plan to Blue, which was only available online, was priced at $84, savings from the $8 monthly fee. The blue check mark was released a year ago to assist Twitter in increasing revenue as owner Elon Musk battles to retain advertisers.

Twitter Blue Subscription Will Cost Users $11 per month

Twitter did not comment on its Android pricing policy in response to a request for comment. Moreover, the company stated that the discount for web users would be accessible in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia.

Advertisement

Musk stated in early December that the number of adverts on Twitter’s basic blue tick will be halved, and the social media company will provide a higher tier with no advertisements by next year.

Check out? Annual Twitter Blue Verification Subscription now available in Selected countries