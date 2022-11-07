Twitter delayed Paid Blue verification service until the US midterms Elections

Twitter has delayed the paid verification till the end of the US midterm elections. The company had started rolling out $8 per month Twitter Blue verification service to some iOS users. In just a few hours, people raised concerns that paid badges will lead to confusion in the US midterm elections.

Twitter’s employees were also not happy about this change and wrote an internal company slack channel that it is making a risky change that can cause elections interference. On this, companies manager that was looking over this project announced that Twitter has taken the decision of delaying its launch till November 8th when the election saga is over.

“we’ve made the decision to move the launch of this release to November 9th, after the election.”

While the company has made a wise decision, but this election is not going to stop and every year these paid verification badges will create confusion and fuss. The company itself has not commented on it yet.

Paid Blue verification service Delayed till November 8th

Previously this subscription service was free and blue badges were reserved for the accounts of notable politicians, celebrities, journalists, and other prominent figures. Due to this, the company was able to limit impersonation, however, with the paid verification it would be quite difficult to prevent fake accounts from polluting the platform.

Moreover, Twitter had to wave goodbye to the public relation team this Friday however nothing regarding this is revealed yet as well.

