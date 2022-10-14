Twitter don’t @ me feature will let you Control who can mention you

Twitter is quite active these days when it comes to launching different features. While it has launched/ announced various features, today a new feature is announced which is the one for which I was also waiting anxiously. A new feature that will soon be launched will let users control who can mention/tag them in tweets or comments. Twitter don’t @ me feature is in testing and was discovered by non-other than Jane Manchun Wong, an app researcher.

When Jane took to Twitter to announce this news, Dominic Camozzi confirmed this feature, and is being tested on a now-deleted tweet to get feedback from the community.

Twitter is working on letting you control who can mention you on Twitter pic.twitter.com/UemMCGcy70 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 13, 2022

The screenshot by Wong shows the controls, opting for which will let you control who can tag or mention you in tweets. One can limit the tags for people they follow or turn them off completely as well.

By choosing who can @ will bring a fundamental shift in the overall working of the app. This means that now strangers would not be able to randomly be able to say hi to you. This overall scenario will prevent bullying and harassment cases and will act as a protective tool for many.

Twitter is always very concerned when it comes to providing privacy to its users and with Twitter don’t @ me feature it has provided the freedom to people to choose tagging according to their own wish. In 2022, it came up with a feature that allowed users to limit who can reply to a tweet. One would be able to choose from people they follow or people they had mentioned in tweets. Also, a Twitter circles feature lets you select specific people who can see your tweets.

Also Read: Twitter Users will have to enter birthdates to watch sensitive content