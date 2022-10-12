Twitter Users will have to enter birthdates to watch sensitive content

It seems that Twitter is trying to be a socially responsible app and in an effort to do so, it is trying to prevent kids from viewing sensitive content. So, to hamper this, Twitter is asking for birthdates to show sensitive content.

Also, people 18 years of age would be able to see such restricted content from now on. Also, some users have birthdates attached to their accounts, so they will not be inquired about their age.

While telling about this, a spokesperson from Twitter said:

“We are constantly iterating on our work to give people more choice and control over their experience, as well as to make Twitter safer for everyone”

He also added:

“We are slowly rolling out a feature to aid in restricting certain sensitive content from people who are under 18 years old or have not submitted their date of birth.”

Many users have also tweeted that Twitter asks for their birthdates when they try to open a tweet. Many users are not happy about it since they believe that this feature might have privacy lapses associated with it. The prompt that appears to ask for the birthdate also says that this data might be used for targeting ads.

While many might be thinking about which tweets come under Twitter’s sensitive content, it revealed that broad categories in the sensitive content policy include explicit content, graphic violence, excessive gore, and hateful images.

Though this feature is launched for selected users right now, Twitter has not revealed whether it will be launched globally or in selected countries.

Also Read: Twitter experiments with Hashtag Algorithms