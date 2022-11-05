Twitter Is Working On Paid DMs to Celebrities: Reports

It seems that Twitter is making efforts to help the company generate revenue at the start of its Elon Musk era. According to the latest reports, the social media platform is working on paid DMs with a particular emphasis to send to celebrities.

Twitter Paid DMs Are On Their Way To Celebrities

Some internal documents state:

“Twitter is working on a paid DM feature that will allow users to send messages to celebrities for a fee. The fee structure for this feature apparently hasn’t been officially finalized yet, but point to be noted is that it can be “as little as a few dollars per direct message.”

Some more details regarding the in-progress feature were also shared in the report:

Twitter will likely receive a portion of the fees.

It’s possible that these paid messages will “appear in a special area of the direct message inbox.”

Celebrities will have to elect to receive such messages.

The point worth mentioning regarding the in-progress feature is that there is no guarantee that the product will launch. If it launches or not, the attempt to create a paid DMs feature seems a clear bid to quickly generate revenue after Musk’s costly deal to buy the platform.

Moreover, it’s not the only feature introduced for creating new revenue streams. The Elon Musk era of Twitter, which began just last week, has already seen a number of proposed/in-progress changes to the popular microblogging platform, Twitter. Do you wanna know? It includes:

revamped Twitter Blue with a new (higher) subscription price

paid verification badges

paywalled videos

The fact is that none of these changes are live yet, but Twitter seems working on them. So, let’s just wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned!

Also Check: Social Media Angry over Imran Khan’s Attack – PhoneWorld