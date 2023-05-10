Twitter Launches Two New Features For Direct Messages: DM Replies & New Emoji Picker

Twitter has been working on new features since the beginning of this year to improve users’ experience. It is making some big changes to direct messages and claims to introduce encrypted DMs soon. Two new features have been introduced by the platform. One is the Twitter DM Replies & other is an emoji picker for DMs.
Twitter DM Replies Will Let You Reply To Specific Messages
The company has disclosed in a tweet that you can now reply to specific messages. It will work like the in-line replies you might be familiar with in iMessage. Moreover, users will also be able to react to messages with any reaction instead of limited ones. You can access these all-new features by pressing and holding on to a specific message.
The point worth mentioning here is that the bigger feature will be encrypted DMs. According to Musk, encrypted DMs were the priority for Twitter as they were the main topic of discussion in a meeting with employees in November. Musk claims that the version 1.0 release of the feature will happen today and he further promises that it will grow at a rapid rate. He stated:
“The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if there was a gun to my head,”
The company is still working on the software to actually start sharing ad revenue with creators.
Musk says that sometime soon, Twitter will let you do voice and video chat from your account to anyone on this platform. You’ll be able to use Twitter to talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number. Isn’t it amazing? Musk also shared this idea with employees back in November.