Twitter Phone Number Verification Badge Is Under Testing

Social Media Apps nowadays try to remain in the limelight by engaging users with new additions to their features list. We almost get our hands-on reports on a daily basis regarding the introduction of new and exciting features to these Apps. Today, we have come to know that Twitter is testing a phone number verification badge.

According to the latest reports, app researcher Jane Manchun Wong unveiled that Twitter is testing a new profile badge for users who have verified their phone numbers. Moreover, the company also confirmed on Tuesday that it is running this experiment to “allow people to add context to their accounts.”

It might be essential to verify that a user with the phone verification badge is not a robot. The company has further revealed that this is one of the ways that will help people find credible info and will give more information about different types of accounts. Furthermore, this verification is only one part of the process and it’s currently only testing the phone number verification with an option in the settings. The company didn’t provide any information about how widespread is the test and who will see the badge in the near future.

The company has recently fixed a bug that allowed threat actors to search for a mobile number and check if there was an existing Twitter profile connected to that particular number. It has impacted at least 5.4 million accounts. So it is not the first platform to try self-verification. Dating apps like Bumble and Tinder also have photo-based voluntary verification processes.

The social media company further said that it’s taking multiple initiatives to maintain the authenticity of the conversation on the platform. Its aim is to provide people with more ways to identify and express themselves on Twitter and on their profiles. However, it’s not clear yet whether a verified phone number badge is a form of expression or a marker of a non-bot profile.

Also Read: Twitter is rolling out the “Location Spotlight feature” for all business accounts – PhoneWorld