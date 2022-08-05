Twitter is rolling out the “Location Spotlight feature” for all business accounts

With the new additions in the unique features, every company is adding something new to their products for staying up to date and latest. Twitter is launching the “Location Spotlight feature” for business accounts. It goes back in June when the company started rolling out a new feature “Location Spotlight” to a few account users to test the location and contact information on their profiles.

The regular Twitter account user can only add a URL and precise location information to the profile. When the user will get access to the Location Spotlight feature, the option will automatically expand and he will be able to add phone number, full address, and email on his profile.

Initially, the feature was available to users located in Us, Uk, Australia, and Canada but now it will be available to all the business accounts all around the world. This step will surely help consumers and businesses to approach each other directly from the social network and consumers can contact the businesses where ever they are located on earth. This will certainly improve the communication gap between clients and businesses and the businesses will stay interconnected through the platform.

While telling about this feature, company said

“We are proud of the foundation we’ve laid with the initial suite of products we’ve unveiled to date and we’re excited to continue introducing new ways to help professionals achieve business success on Twitter.”

The company is also bringing in other new features for the professional Twitter accounts. One of the upcoming features is the Professional Home which will act like a hub and the business profile will be shown there. Consumers can make use of it to get information. This feature will be coming in the next few weeks. Twitter is also working on a refurbishment for the Spaces live audio platform. After the change, the users will be able to find the live Spaces by Topic which will be very similar to podcasts.

The users of the platform are eagerly waiting for the upcoming new features to get the advantage and use the account in a better way.

