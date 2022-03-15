Twitter reverts its decision of forcing users into algorithmically served Home feeds

Twitter attempts to keep on updating and bring about modifications in app to evaluate how users will feel about the change. Moreover, it wants to make the platform suitable for all. After the change has been rolled out, if the comments and views are decent that gives motivation to the developers that the trial testing is a success, they go ahead. Few days back, Twitter attempted to give default setting to showing the algorithmically served Home feeds while the reverse sequential Latest feed was made available in a separate tab. This change was announced to be firstly made available for the iOS users and later on it would also be rolled out for the Android users and the web. The change just after the announcement got lot of optimistic and pessimistic criticism. Recently, it announced to revert the changes that had been done.

The change was thought to have good feedback as users would like to see the served home feeds but after it rolled out to the users but it gave difficulty to view tweets in chronological sequence. The viewers didn’t like the change and criticized it soon after its announcement. They gave the impression that they want to see the new Tweets first. For them, out of order Home feed is confusing and many people visit Twitter to get the updates of the happenings in the world. For users the new pinned Home & Latest feed change was not giving the level of control over their timelines. Because of users’ criticism, the change couldn’t get leverage to be going through as planned by Twitter.

Algorithmically served Home feeds Received Backlash from People

Twitter is user oriented company. It took the users’ disliking seriously and decided to revert back the change to give ease to them in controlling their timelines according to their liking. Twitter Support gave message that

“We heard you –– some of you always want to see latest Tweets first. We’ve switched the timeline back and removed the tabbed experience for now while we explore other options.”

This message gave great relief to the users. Twitter wanted to bring a nice balance for all on this platform. The developers will hopefully devise new ways to bring about possible changes to the timeline that fits for all.

