Twitter Tweet Limit Increased To 10,000 Characters For Paid Users

Let me tell you that the Twitter Character limit was 280 since February for Twitter Blue users in the US. After that, the company gave the ability to post 4,000-character tweets. Now, the good piece of information is that Twitter has more than doubled that tweet limit. Yes, you heard right. The company has launched support for tweets up to 10,000 characters in length for paid users.
Twitter Tweet Limit Increased for Twitter Blue Users!!!
The point worth mentioning here is that the platform is now supporting text formatting in bold and italics. It will be allowing content creators to use elements to split potentially giant blocks of text. Twitter chief Elon Musk has already announced back in March that the website is making long-form tweets even longer almost a month after the initial 4,000-character growth.
We’re making improvements to the writing and reading experience on Twitter! Starting today, Twitter now supports Tweets up to 10,000 characters in length, with bold and italic text formatting.
Sign up for Twitter Blue to access these new features, and apply to enable…
— Twitter Write (@TwitterWrite) April 14, 2023
The point notable here is that a 10,000-character limit sounds exorbitant for most informal users. Is that a pretty lengthy essay or what? We think that the company introduced the capability for people looking to make money off their posts. Let me tell you that the company has just rebranded “Super Follows” as “Subscriptions,” which will allow users to charge people $3, $5, and $10 a month for exclusive content. The exclusive content will be including subscriber-only chats in Spaces and guess what? The company claims not to take any of their earnings for the next 12 months.
It would not be wrong to say that Twitter is giving creators more methods to keep their subscribers engaged by expanding the character tweet limit for Blue users. The company will also be allowing them to post “hours-long videos”. At the same time, Twitter is doing all this to serve more people with ads that would make the company more money. So, let’s wait and watch whether this iteration of the subscription service fares better.
