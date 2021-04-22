Twitter Update adds high-resolution photos for iOS & Android

Twitter is trying to make the platform more useful than before. No doubt, its rivals Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat have become everyone’s favorite, thanks to the unique features they keep on rolling out. This time Twitter is trying to make its app more useful and has launched a much-promised feature in the latest update. A month back, the social media giant, Twitter had announced that it is testing a feature that will allow both Android and iOS users to upload high-resolution images.

Twitter update adds high-resolution photos for iOS and Android

Previously this feature was made available to selected users as a part of a test program that were chosen by the company itself. This feature allowed them to upload high-quality 4K images from Wi-Fi or mobile data. it seems that the testing phase has successfully passed as Twitter has announced the launch of this feature for everyone.

Twitter took around a month to check the feedback and usage of this feature and announced that it will be rolling out to everyone in the coming days. In order to enjoy using this feature, you need to adjust your data usage preferences so that you do not drain all your MBs if you have some costly data plan.

Usually, the features are initially launched for Android and after its success, iOS users are the second ones to get it. However this time the company has launched it for both. In order to enjoy this feature, you can either wait for Twitter to roll out this feature on your phone or if you are in hurry to get this feature you need to update the app via Google Play Store or App Store.

You will soon be getting this option is Data usage setting which means that now you can upload images at a resolution up to 4096 x 4096 on Twitter’s mobile app. This feature is not rolled out for desktop users.

