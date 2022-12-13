If you’ve been following the Twitter saga since Musk took over as CEO, you’ll know that Twitter is changing at a rapid pace. Elon Musk recently revealed that any user can now pay $8/month for a verified checkmark next to any profile name. Yesterday, Twitter Blue relaunched with the added ability to make Tweets with up to 4,000 characters, replies to Tweets will be prioritized, and users will see half as many ads. Not only this but Twitter will now require a phone number verification for Twitter Blue.

Twitter will Now Require Phone Number Verification for a Blue Subscription

If you’re not yet a Blue subscriber and haven’t yet verified a phone number, you’ll be prompted to sign verify a number when you proceed to sign up. This is what Twitter said in the tweet,

Twitter accounts that haven’t been active within the last 30 days or that have changed their profile photo, display name, or username within the previous seven days may also be unable to sign up. Subscribers will also need a verified phone number.

Those who sign up for Twitter Blue will immediately get all the Blue benefits like editing Tweets and longer videos. However, they will not see the checkmark right away. Twitter’s new CEO confirmed last month that the company will manually verify all the Blue accounts. Twitter Blue will cost $8/month when you subscribe via the Web. It will cost $11/month when signing up via iOS to account for Apple’s App Store tax.

