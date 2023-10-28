X Launches Two New Subscription Tiers to Boost its Revenue Streams

X, formerly known as Twitter introduces two new subscription tiers to boost its revenue streams. The social media giant is rolling out a Premium+ tier priced at $16 per month. It will provide the “largest reply boost” and eliminate ads from the For You and Following feeds. Additionally, this tier offers revenue-sharing opportunities and access to a suite of creator tools.

The second tier, named “Basic,” is launching today and is available for $3 per month. While it does not grant users a blue checkmark, it offers essential features such as post-editing, longer text and video posts, and a “small reply boost.”

Both of these new subscription tiers can now be accessed on the web.

These tiers complement the existing X Premium tier, which replaced Twitter Blue. Priced at $8 per month, it includes a blue checkmark, prioritized reply rankings, bookmark folders, extended post lengths, text formatting options, themes, SMS two-factor authentication, encrypted direct messages, and more.

Introducing these new subscription tiers provides X with additional revenue streams. Since Elon Musk took charge last year, the company faced a decline in advertising revenue. Musk’s controversial changes drove away advertisers as their content was displayed alongside hate speech and pro-Nazi content. Reuters reported that U.S. ad revenue for the company has consistently declined since Musk took the helm, with a 60% year-over-year drop as of August.

To address these challenges, Musk has been actively exploring various avenues to generate additional revenue. The company is also charging users in New Zealand and the Philippines a nominal fee of $1 per year for access to the social network.

