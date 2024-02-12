Legal Battle: Elon Musk Called to Testify in Twitter Investigation

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, X (previously known as Twitter), and Tesla, found himself back in the legal spotlight as a federal judge ordered him to testify once more in the Securities and Exchange Commission’s investigation into his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, which he later rebranded as X. The directive, issued by U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler, came after a tentative ruling in December favoured the SEC’s request.

The Securities and Exchange Commission initiated legal action against Musk in October, seeking his testimony regarding the 2022 purchase of Twitter. Musk had declined to participate in a previous interview in September, prompting the SEC’s intervention. The investigation revolves around whether Musk adhered to legal protocols in disclosing his acquisitions of Twitter stock and whether his communications were accurate.

Despite Musk’s objections, Judge Beeler affirmed the SEC’s authority to subpoena him for relevant information, dismissing Musk’s harassment claims. The judge granted both parties a week to mutually agree upon a suitable date and venue for the interview. However, if consensus proves elusive, Beeler reserves the right to arbitrate.

This legal skirmish adds to a history of friction between Musk and the SEC, which dates back to 2018 when the regulatory body sued him for tweeting about securing funding to take Tesla private. Subsequently, Musk agreed to have his tweets regarding Tesla vetted by company lawyers to settle the matter. However, the SEC filed another lawsuit in 2019, alleging Musk violated this agreement.

Musk, known for his outspokenness, has challenged these legal constraints on his communication, asserting his right to free speech. He has sought recourse in the U.S. Supreme Court to review the agreement’s constitutionality, highlighting a fundamental clash between regulatory oversight and individual expression.

The outcome of this legal saga remains uncertain, but it underscores the complexities of governance in an era where technology moguls wield significant influence over public discourse and financial markets.