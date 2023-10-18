In recent developments, Elon Musk has unveiled his intention to introduce a nominal fee for all users of X, formerly known as Twitter. The plan is now in the process of being implemented. Twitter is currently conducting a trial of a $1 per year subscription fee, which will grant new users the ability to post on the platform. X named it the “Not a Bot” initiative, this new subscription plan is currently under testing in two countries: New Zealand and the Philippines.

X Announces $1/year Not-a-Bot Subscription Plan for New Users

The company announced about it in a help centre post. The rationale behind this experiment is to reinforce their existing efforts to combat spam, platform manipulation, and bot activity. It represents a potential means of addressing the issue of bots and spammers on X.

It’s important to note that existing X users in these two test countries will not be affected by this trial. If you already have an X account in New Zealand or the Philippines, you do not need to pay the $ 1/-year fee. The terms for the broader rollout of the paid subscription service on X remain unclear.

For new accounts created in New Zealand and the Philippines, an initial step involves verifying their phone numbers. Subsequently, users will get three subscription options: the $1/year Not-a-Bot plan, X Premium, and the Verified Organizations plan. Those who opt for the first option will gain access to specific actions on the platform’s web version. They can post content, like posts, reply, repost, quote other posts, and bookmark posts.

Users who choose not to subscribe to the Not-a-Bot plan will have limited capabilities. They will not be able to read posts, watch videos, and follow accounts. Importantly, users will have the flexibility to cancel their subscription to the Not-a-Bot Program at any time.

