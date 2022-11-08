Twitter’s Alternate Mastodon surpasses 1 million monthly active users

Twitter’s alternative, Mastodon is getting famous these days since it has surpassed 1 million monthly active users. It is due to the backlash faced by Twitter after Elon musk acquired it and made changes to its platform.

This was announced by Eugen Rochko, founder and CEO of Mastodon, who revealed that the social media platform now has “1,028,362 monthly active users across the network today.”

This can be a major setback for Twitter and it was expected since the first week at Twitter was full of leadership changes, a massive layoff, and changes to the app that were highly criticized such as $8 per month for a paid blue check along with some more changes made to the privacy. When Elon Musk announced the new changes to the app, many users changed their accounts name to Elon Musk to protest and make fun of the latest changes made to Twitter. Even celebrities including Kathy Griffin and Valerie Bertinelli also did the same.

Anyway, after all this fuss, a six-year-old platform Mastodon was able to welcome new users on its platform and witnessed substantial growth. Eugen also revealed that as soon as Musk announced its Twitter acquisition, the company started witnessing slow growth of social media users that were looking for Twitter’s alternative.

Rocho also mentioned that the platform has 489,003 new users and that there are 1,124 new Mastodon servers since October 27, the same date when Musk took charge of Twitter.

