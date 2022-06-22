Twitter’s Developer Conference Returns after a Seven-Year Break

Twitter is conducting an in-person developer conference again after a seven-year gap. The firm is bringing back Chirp, which will take place on November 16th in San Francisco. Chirp was the name of Twitter’s inaugural developer conference, which took place in 2010, but was later canceled. Twitter Flight, which took place in 2015, was the company’s most recent live developer conference.

Twitter has had a tumultuous relationship with developers since then. In 2018, the firm implemented a series of API modifications that were widely panned and inadequately disclosed. Third-party Twitter clients were notably affected, and the firm was accused of “breaking” their programs.

Twitter has lately attempted again to strengthen its relationship with developers. In 2020, the firm released a whole new version of its API, as well as additional tools to let academics analyze the platform. It has also tried new developer-friendly features in its own app, such as promoting some third-party services.

It’s unclear what will be on the agenda at Chirp. According to the firm, there will be a “keynote, technical workshops, [and] opportunities to meet the Twitter Developer Platform team to have your questions answered and interact with other developers in our worldwide community,” according to a blog post. For those who are unable to attend in person, the keynote will be a webcast live on Twitter.

It’s also worth noting that Twitter is holding the conference amid uncertainties about the company’s future as Elon Musk seeks to take over. Company executives have stated that they are completely unaware of Musk’s ambitions for Twitter, and current CEO Parag Agrawal may not continue in his position long once the transaction is completed (whenever that may happen). On the other hand, Twitter’s developer tools might be a significant source of revenue for the firm, something Musk has also prioritized.

