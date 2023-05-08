UAE is the global social media capital-Proxyrack

Life without the internet has become quite unimaginable today as we rely on the Internet to perform even the minutest tasks. Whether we use it for work, news, or pleasure, it’s something that we regularly rely on. It has also given us an opportunity to learn new things and embrace the ever-changing world around us.
This vital and integral role of the internet has compelled Proxyrack to find out which countries are most committed to staying online. After analyzing various variables like internet costs, social media platforms, time spent on the internet, and more Proxyrack has revealed the most connected countries in the world.
The UAE has emerged as the social media capital of the world, according to a new study by Proxyrack. The study analyzes the average number of social platforms and the percentage of the population that uses Facebook in each country, in order to reveal the social media capitals of the world.
The survey found that people spend an average of 7.29 hours each day online and that they utilize an average of 8.70 different social media sites.
The study said that “the UAE is the most connected country in the world, with a connected score of 7.53/10. The UAE ranks highly in all but one of our categories. The UAE has the highest percentage of its population connected to the internet and using Facebook. However, it’s also got the most expensive internet at just over $100.”
There has universal internet access, with 108 percent of the population active on Facebook. UAE tops the list, followed by Malaysia, the Philippines
|Rank
|Country
|Average Number of Social Platforms Used
|Population Using Facebook
|Social Media Score /10
|1
|United Arab Emirates
|8.2
|108%
|9.55
|2
|Malaysia
|7.7
|83%
|8.75
|2
|Philippines
|8.2
|78%
|8.75
|4
|Saudi Arabia
|7.9
|71%
|8.41
|5
|Singapore
|7.1
|83%
|7.96
|6
|Vietnam
|7.3
|77%
|7.62
|7
|Brazil
|8.4
|64%
|7.62
|8
|Thailand
|7.1
|81%
|7.61
|9
|Indonesia
|8.4
|64%
|7.50
|10
|Hong Kong
|6.7
|82%
|7.27
