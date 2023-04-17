Social Media Usage Is Highest In UAE, Bahrain & Qatar: Study

A new study has recently unveiled the extent to which the Middle East uses social media for communication and business. The report dubbed “Social Media in the Middle East 2022: A Year in Review” has been published by the University of Oregon-UNESCO Crossings Institute under the supervision of Professor Damian Radcliffe. Let me tell you that this report is the eleventh in a series of annual studies dating back to 2012. The report has revealed social media usage across the Middle East. The UAE, Bahrain, and Qatar have the highest levels of adoption in the world, according to this study.
UAE Lies In the Top 10 For Highest Social Media Usage Around Globe
According to the report, five Mena nations are in the Top 10 for take-up of social networks. They have been featured in “Social Media in the Middle East 2022: A Year in Review”, published by the University of Oregon-UNESCO Crossings Institute.
The point worth mentioning here is that social media usage around the globe remains at 2019 levels. With one oddity: MEA. A survey revealed that Middle East and African region users are often on social media for more than three hours a day.
YouTube
The study reveals that the top 5 countries in the world for reach on YouTube are all in the Mena region. Lebanon is the first followed by Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and UAE.
TikTok
The top five spots for TikTok by reach are also held by Middle East nations (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Iraq). Reports claim that nine Mena nations are in the Top 20.
Snapchat
Out of the Top 16 nations, 9 in the world using Snapchat are in Mena based on reach. Moreover, they are five of the Top 20 markets by total audience size in the whole world. The point notable here is that Bahrain has the highest reach (79.8%) of any national market around the globe.
If we take about the social media giant, Facebook, Libya has the largest reach for Facebook in the whole world, with 96.1% of those aged 13+ using the social platform. Moreover, Libya is also ranked second in the adoption of Facebook Messenger worldwide with three-quarters of those aged 13+ (75%) using the app.
Four Mena nations are in the Top 20 for reach on Instagram, while on the other hand, Turkey has become the 5th largest market for Instagram with nearly 49 million users in the world.
Three countries in Mena are in the Top 20 markets for Twitter. If viewed by market share, the region has five spots in the Top 20.
