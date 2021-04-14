Ufone Balance Share Code – How to Share Balance on Ufone?

Ufone is our national telecom service provider. It s a subsidiary of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) but acts as an autonomous body. Ufone offers a variety of services and packages for its customers. Like if you run out of balance then there is the service of ULoan. An instantaneous question must have arisen in your mind that what if we also run out of the loan we took from the service provider. You should not worry then as well as we are going to tell you about the U share service through which you can share balance on Ufone.

Ufone now allows its prepaid customers to share their balance with each other on service charges of Rs 2.99+Tax!

Ufone Balance Share Code:

*828*

How to Share Balance on Ufone?

In order to share balance on Ufone, dial *828*(UFone number to which you’re sharing)*amount#.

For example, if some friend asks me to send 200 rupees to his Ufone number, then I will dial *828*03335323404*130#.

Afterward, a message will be prompted. Reply with 1 and the balance will be shared successfully.

Terms and Conditions:

From February 27, 2014, onwards, only Ufone customers who have consumed a balance of more than Rs.150 from their numbers will be able to avail of this service

Customers will only be able to make a maximum of 4 amount transactions in one day

Transfer from Rs. 10 to Rs. 600 for Rs 2.99+Tax!

The maximum amount of balance that can be shared among Ufone subscribers is now limited to Rs 600/for a single transaction. If transfer amounts are greater than Rs 600/-, another transaction needs to be initiated

Balance transferred through UShare will not have any effect on the B-party subscriber validity period

The amount shared will have to be used before the end of this validity period or it will expire

Your SIM is your identity, only use SIMs issued through Biometric Verification – PTA

