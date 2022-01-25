A number of filers in Pakistan cant claim a waiver in their annual tax against their withholding tax deducted by the telecom companies because of two primary reasons. First, they don’t have any information that they can avail such discount. The other reason is that most people aren’t aware of the procedure to get this type of tax statement from the cellular mobile operators (CMOs). Well, they don’t need to worry, as we are going to mention a guide that will allow you to get your online tax certificate. So for all the ufone users who want to get their tax certificate, we would mention how to get it online.

Ufone Tax Certificate: How to get it Online?

First of all, launch the ‘My Ufone app’ on your smartphone.

Now, on the main interface, you would be seeing the tax certification option, click on it.

Afterward, enter the required details as you can see in the given image, and tap on submit.

By following the above-mentioned steps you would be able to get your Ufone tax certificate. It would allow you to claim a waiver in their annual tax against their withholding tax. It’s pretty important as well in case you get into any inquiry or scam.

Final Words:

The aforementioned informative guide will allow you to know how to get a tax certificate from Ufone through the online method. If you like our article or have any queries regarding it, do mention them in the comment section.

