Unannounced Increase in PTCL Bills Spark Outrage on Social Media

Recently, we noticed that people on different social media platforms were complaining about the unannounced increase in PTCL’s internet bills. Users are also saying that the company increased the bill two times in the last 6 months without making any prior announcements. It is not a good sign for people who are already battling high inflation in the country.

As you can see in the aforementioned images, PTCL has increased bills 2-3 times since July 2023. However, in the last month, there was a hefty increase as compared to previous surges, which has caused displeasure among the users. Notably, there is an increase in service and withholding taxes shown in the bill.

However, there is a growing concern about transparency regarding the breakdown of charges. Many users are asking about the specifics of the additional service and withholding taxes shown in their bills, because of the lack of clarity.

Furthermore, the timing of these increases adds to the stress on households already grappling with economic challenges. With the cost of living slowly rising, unanticipated hikes in basic expenses such as internet bills can greatly impact household budgets and financial stability.

The lack of communication from PTCL regarding these billing changes further aggravates the problem, leaving customers feeling blindsided and undervalued. Consequently, there is a growing call for improved transparency, clearer communication, and fair billing practices from PTCL.