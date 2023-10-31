Understanding the Role of HEC in Pakistan’s Education System and Its Current Programs

Higher education plays a pivotal role in the development and progress of any nation. In Pakistan, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) serves as the central governing body responsible for regulating and supervising higher education institutions and programs. Established in 2002, the HEC has become a cornerstone of Pakistan’s education system, striving to enhance the quality of education, research, and innovation. This article delves into the significant role of HEC in shaping Pakistan’s education landscape and the programs HEC is now providing to students as well as to teachers.

HEC Current Programs and Initiatives

HEC has been continuously working on various programs to enhance the quality and accessibility of education in Pakistan.

Scholarships:

HEC is known for its extensive scholarship programs, which have played a crucial role in promoting higher education and reducing financial barriers for students. HEC scholarships are designed to support talented and deserving students at various levels of education, including undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate studies. The scholarships cover a wide range of disciplines and fields. It ensures that students from diverse backgrounds can pursue their academic aspirations.

Among these programs, the HEC Indigenous Scholarship Scheme stands out, offering financial assistance to students from less-developed regions of Pakistan. These scholarships not only empower students to access quality education but also contribute to human capital development in the country, fostering a more knowledgeable and skilled workforce for Pakistan’s future. There are many need-based scholarships for national and international students.

International Collaboration

HEC actively promotes international collaboration to enhance the global competitiveness of Pakistani higher education institutions. This involves establishing partnerships with foreign universities, faculty exchange programs, and joint research ventures. These collaborations expose Pakistani students and academics to global academic standards, attracting international talent to Pakistan and fostering cross-cultural exchanges.

Degree Attestation:

HEC has introduced a new Degree Attestation System (DAS), wherein all applicants have to apply online for degree attestation. Basically, there are two ways to attest the documents: walk-in mode and authorized courier service mode. Walk-in mode is for urgent applications. Applicants have to visit the HEC office, and they will get the attested documents on the same day. On the other hand, for authorized courier service mode, applicants must first submit the application online. If approved, they will get an SMS from HEC. They will then need to schedule their appointment. They then have to send the documents after paying the attestation fee to HEC.

Degree Equivalence:

HEC has launched an online portal for the equivalence of degrees awarded by Pakistani universities. The accreditation of institutions, courses, and degree programs has become increasingly challenging with increasing international collaboration in the fields of science and technology, as well as the increased mobility of students and scholars in the modern world. In such situations, the degree equivalence program will help the students figure out all the complexities they face in this whole process.

University Information:

Students can get a list of all the universities that are recognized by HEC. It is advisable to check on the HEC website whether the university is HEC-recognized or not. If it is not, do not waste your time and money because, in the end, you will get a degree that will not be attested by HEC.

R&D Initiatives:

The R&D Division of HEC plays a pivotal role in the promotion of a qualitative research culture in the HEIs. It helps to address significant societal issues and boost internationally compatible research for a sustainable and progressive research ecosystem in the country. HEC also awards the scholars a prize of PKR 500,000 for excellence in research, contributions to intellectual development, and social welfare, and promotes publications with a higher impact. It also provides access to a vast collection of international research publications, journals, and other academic resources for students and faculty.

NAHE

The National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) is a stand-alone, autonomous institution operating to improve the quality of teaching. It provides a learning environment in which faculty, staff, and participants can collaboratively develop, critically examine, preserve, and share knowledge and values that constitute the discipline of education in its broadest sense.

Education Testing Council:

HEC established the Education Testing Council (ETC) to hold standardized entry tests for admissions to public and private universities in Pakistan. The aim of the constitution of ETC is to establish a uniform, accessible, and competitive assessment base for admissions to universities. Basically, after clearing the tests under ETC, students can easily get admission to different universities in Pakistan.

E-Learning Initiatives:

The HEC has been actively promoting e-learning and online education to expand access to quality education, especially in remote areas.

Conclusion

The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan plays a critical role in shaping the country’s education system. Its efforts in regulating and improving higher education institutions, promoting research and innovation, providing financial assistance, and fostering international collaborations have significantly contributed to the development of Pakistan’s education sector. Moreover, HEC’s current programs and initiatives are aligned with the evolving needs of the education system. They also aim to enhance the quality and accessibility of education in Pakistan.