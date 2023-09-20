HEC to Provide 2000 Laptops to ECP For Upcoming General Elections

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) will provide 2000 new laptops to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the upcoming general elections. The ECP has signed an agreement with HEC to purchase 2,000 new laptops. The new laptops would be given to returning officers (ROs) for the upcoming general election process.

Meanwhile, ECP issued a report stating that the number of registered voters in the country had exceeded 126 million. The ECP released the number of total registered voters till September 19, 2023. During the previous 2018 general elections when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came to power, the number of registered voters was 106 million.

According to the data, there are a total of 55.7 million young voters. The report stated the ratio of male and female voters in Pakistan stood at 54.02 per cent and 45.98 per cent respectively.

The electoral watchdog also released the percentage of voters in terms of age. The highest number of voters remained within the age group of 26 to 35 years.

The age-wise statistics show that

57m of the total eligible voters are between 18 and 35 years old.

27.7m or 22pc are between 36 and 45 years

18.1m or 14pc are between 46 and 55 years

11.8m or nine per cent are between 56 and 65 years

12m or 10pc are over the age of 65.

Meanwhile, the total number of registered voters in Islamabad was over one million. However, Punjab topped with 70.23 million voters. The number of registered voters in Balochistan is over 5.27 million of which 2.96 million are male and 2.31 million are female.

The number of registered voters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is over 20.19 million of which 11.79 million are male while 9.82 million are female. Similarly, the number of registered voters in Sindh is 26.52 million.

