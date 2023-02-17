Unihertz to Launch Luna, a Sleek and Stylish Smartphone, at MWC 2023

Advertisement

Unihertz will launch a new smartphone as well as display its most popular and distinctive phone models at MWC 2023. The company is showcasing these devices to highlight its expertise and outstanding production abilities in the smartphone industry.

Unihertz originally came to the public’s attention in 2017, with the release of its first crowdfunding campaign, the Jelly phone. Prior to the introduction of this model, according to Stephen Xu, founder and CEO of Unihertz, the company has been a producer and provider of end-to-end mobile solutions for numerous domestic and international enterprises since 2003.

"We have a team of R&D personnel with rich professional experience who can provide a complete set of comprehensive mobile solutions, from software design to manufacturing," said Stephen. "Through this exhibition, we hope to develop our business and offer the most comprehensive mobile solutions that address customers' needs."

Adhering to the concept that “technology serves humanity,” Unihertz is committed to exploring the diversity of mobile phones. At MWC, the company will be presenting 14 distinctive models, including Jelly 2, its most popular 3-inch tiny smartphone; Titan Slim, the Android QWERTY phone; Tank, the outdoor rugged phone with a 22000mAh battery; and Luna, its upcoming stylish smartphone. These mobiles are not only visually appealing, but they also include a variety of features that cater to the demands of users of different ages, professions, and interests.

“We can supply mobile phone customization solutions for various groups of people,” Stephen added, “and we want to further expand the business and enable more companies and consumers that have such needs to notice us.” With the success of a series of crowdfunding projects, Unihertz has fully demonstrated its creativity and leadership in the sphere of mobile phone R&D and production.

