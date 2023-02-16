realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realme GT3 during MWC

Advertisement

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, confirmed that it will unveil realme GT3 – its next-gen flagship device during Mobile World Congress 2023. The MWC ‘23 is slated to kick-off on Monday, February 27 in Barcelona, Spain, where realme will reveal its GT3 smartphone with an offline launch event on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Advertisement

The all-new realme GT3 device marks another milestone for realme’s leap-forward journey as it is equipped with the first-ever 240W world’s fastest charging power. realme believes that pushing the boundaries is not about reaching towards an end but opening up new possibilities for a start.

Join us for the greatest leap ever in the GT journey. People can catch the launch live on YouTube: https://youtube.com/live/zAHrL8M4ttY

Advertisement

Check out? realme’s First Coca-Cola® Smartphone, realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition, Takes Co-Branding to a New Level