Visa Officially Inaugurates Its First Office In Pakistan

The basic goal behind opening the new office is to strengthen its ongoing talent acquisition strategy by enticing and retaining key talent. Reports claim that the new Visa office space is designed completely around the needs of the staff. It has a hybrid work environment. The point worth mentioning here is that Cash displacement in the North Africa, Levant, and Pakistan (NALP) region has increased in the last two years. The digital payments leader has seen digital payment adoption rise at a much faster pace. So, it wants to help in Pakistan’s journey to a cashless economy through digital transformation. Many innovative solutions by the company deployed over the years continue to boost this shift to digital payments in Pakistan.

Visa’s expanded on-ground existence illustrates its support of Pakistan’s government’s digital commerce agenda. Moreover, it also shows its commitment to working with local banks, businesses, and fintech in order to design and deliver the payment options Pakistani consumers want. Umar S. Khan, Visa Country Manager for Pakistan stated:

“As a network that works for everyone, everywhere, Visa’s task is to drive digital commerce for the advantage of consumers, businesses, and the economy across Pakistan. As part of our overarching strategy for the NALP market, our new office will allow us to continue collaborations with local financial institution clients, merchants, and fintech partners to develop and deploy efficient, convenient, and secure processes for offline and online commerce. For us at Visa, it is a place where our employees, clients, and partners can effortlessly collaborate to create solutions, develop user experiences, and share ideas – all with the purpose of helping businesses, individuals and economies flourish.”

Visa persists to support the growing payments ecosystem and digital economy in the NALP region by empowering fintech through partnerships with the Visa Acceptance Cloud. The company wants to bring low-cost acceptance solutions like Click to Pay and Tap to Phone for SMBs.

