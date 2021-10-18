vivo Announces the Launch of X70 Pro in Pakistan

vivo today officially debuted the X70 Pro in Pakistan, marking the next chapter in vivo’s global imaging partnership with ZEISS and their joint pursuit of creating the ultimate mobile photography experience. As a longstanding pioneer of the industry, vivo has brought joy to local consumers by elevating the standards of mobile photography and smartphone innovation with the X Series. The vivo X70 Pro incorporates top-notch computational imaging features inside and out, resulting in an intuitive photography experience that enables users to capture or record remarkably natural-looking photographs or videos.

X70 Pro launch event was kicked off by Navin Waqar, Pakistan’s leading TV actress and model. Fashion Photographer Abdullah Haris and Commercial Film Director Soheb Akhtar graced the occasion and spoke about their experience with the X70 Pro’s innovative camera features. Pakistan’s leading technology KOL Zaryab Khan praised the overall performance of the smartphone. Amber Liaqat, Fashion Editor & Styling Expert also expressed admiration toward the stellar design and build of the device.

Advancing Mobile Imaging Together with ZEISS

Reflecting vivo’s commitment to spearheading the field of smartphone photography, the X70 Pro is thoroughly ingrained with premium mobile imaging software and hardware capabilities co-engineered with ZEISS, a legend in the world of optics for 175 years.

“Once again, vivo is breaking boundaries by delivering exceptional mobile photography advancements jointly developed with ZEISS, a global leader in optics and opto-electronics,” said Spark Ni, Senior Vice President and CMO of vivo. “Smartphones are trustworthy tools for users to capture memories, a digital gateway to tell their own stories and share those creations with the world. With X70 Pro, vivo is actively closing the gap between mobile and professional photography by infusing user-oriented innovation with cutting-edge technology.”

The X70 Pro brings bleeding-edge mobile imaging features for users to capture stunning photographs and videos day in and day out. On the camera specs front, the smartphone sports a 32MP front camera, while the rear-quad camera array features a 50MP + 12MP + 12MP + 8MP setup for a truly intuitive photography experience.

In addition to the Biotar Portrait Style’s legendary swirly bokeh, vivo worked with ZEISS to bring more fun and classic features of four legendary ZEISS lenses in one gadget, including Biotar, Distagon, Planar, and Sonnar.

“Distagon” style gives off an anamorphic look, a dynamic perspective for critical architecture and interior photography that exudes Hollywood filmmaking aesthetics.

The “Planar” adaptation introduces classic bokeh effects, revealing true characteristics and conveying genuine expressions through portrait photography.

“Sonnar” mode is known for its creamy bokeh, making it well suited for portraiture with depth and clarity to document authentic events.

The vivo X70 Pro has achieved certified compliance to ZEISS T* Coating, collectively reducing reflections and enhancing light transmission to reduce ghosting, stray light, and other unnoteworthy image artifacts for guaranteed imaging brilliance. The recognizable ZEISS logo and ZEISS T* Coating label are stamped on the X70 Pro’s rear camera array, while a ZEISS Vario-Tessar trademark has been subtly engraved on its protruding flashlight panel.

High-End Professional Photography Flagship

X70 Pro includes new technologies as well as the latest iterations of vivo’s iconic multi-modal photography and videography features, allowing users to thoroughly manifest their creativity in high-definition and produce vivid multi-media content with no compromises on quality.

The X70 Pro model utilizes an Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera coupled with Gimbal Stabilization 3.0 technology for users to capture steady images and videos in dynamic motion. VIS 5-Axis Ultra Stable Video technology has been furnished on the X70 Pro, integrating enhanced OIS with EIS to transition the X/Y-axis with Z-axis rotation for well-rounded stability.

Owing to the high-performing device imaging capabilities, a suite of vivo’s multi-modal photography and videography features – including Real-Time Extreme Night Vision, Super Night Video, Pure Night View, Pro Cinematic Mode, and more- are available on the X70 Pro for users to unleash their potential and explore a multitude of new visual aesthetics.

Top-Line Performance Gains

As vivo’s premium flagship revolutionizing mobile imaging, X70 Pro runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-vivo chip to provide unrivaled CPU and GPU performance. The X70 Pro holds 4450mAh battery, along with a vivo standard charger that supports 44W FlashCharge technology for long-lasting performance.[1] The X70 Pro is outfitted with 6.56-inch display that can peak at 120Hz refresh rates and 240Hz response rates for smooth scrolling and viewing.

Perennial Design and Seamless Interface

To live up to expectations toward the ultimate professional photography flagship smartphone, vivo has gone all out on the X70 Pro and spared no efforts to ensure timeless style with a formidable build. Fluorite AG – a revolutionary industrial design process developed by vivo – has been utilized to shroud the X70 Pro device in crystallized glass with a prismatic surface that exudes fluorescent effects under the light.

The rear quad-camera setup of the X70 Pro is encased within vivo’s new Cloud Valley design, a concept that boldly divides the camera array and flashlight into two opposing panels.

X70 Pro is available in Cosmic Black or Aurora Dawn colorways. Cosmic Black is inspired by the eternal vigor and exuberant vitality of our universe, a colorway symbolic the vast and deep darkness dotted by glittering silver hues to represent the stars during a pitch-black night. Aurora Dawn is an homage to the iridescent radiance of the Northern Lights in the polar sky, an eye-catching and gorgeous complexion.

The X70 Pro comes with Funtouch OS 12, providing a more efficient, immersive, and personalized user experience. Funtouch OS 12 comes with a new set of widgets for users to organize and customize their home screens, redefining how apps display important information without users opening the app, allowing them to customize their phone experience, and gaining quick access to what matters to them. A hassle-free music experience is also created with the newly launched Nano Music Player, enabling users to access their favorite music from different apps like Spotify and JOOX, with one click and within one widget on the home screen.

Pricing & Availability:

vivo X70 Pro is currently available for Pre-order across Pakistan at the price of Rs. 139,999 only and the phone will go on sale starting 26th of October, 2021. Customers can pre-order now to claim their VIP Experience Card & Free Goodies Box.

vivo offers one-year warranty for X70 Pro along with 15 days’ free replacement and 6 months’ warranty for accessories. vivo X70 Pro is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).

For more details, visit the official product page: https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/x70pro