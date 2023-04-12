Vivo Pad 2 Specs & Renders Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Like other smartphone makers, Vivo has also been working on new handsets as well as tablets. Vivo is nowadays gearing up to launch Vivo Pad 2. It is tipped to make its debut on April 20 in China. Recently, Vivo Pad 2 specs and renders have surfaced online. Let’s dig into it.
Vivo Pad 2 Specs & Features We Know So Far
The highly anticipated Pad 2 will come in three colors and is expected to feature a circular camera island on the rear lodging two cameras and an LED flash. It is quite clear from the renders that the rear panel will have pogo pins at the bottom for attaching the keyboard with an in-center Vivo logo. There is also a power button on the top, with the volume rocker on the right-side frame. Let’s have a look at that:
The point worth notable here is that the render doesn’t show us the front side, however, the source claims that it will feature a 12.1″ 144Hz 2.8K LCD. Moreover, the pad will also sport an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. The dual camera setup on the rear of the tablet will incorporate 13MP primary and 2MP macro units.
The Vivo Pad 2 will be powered by the Dimensity 9000 SoC at the helm with two RAM options: 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 and three storage options: 128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 3.1. It is tipped to run OriginOS 3 out of the box. There will be a 10,000 mAh battery fueling the entire package will be with 44W charging support. The tablet will have Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and an NFC chip onboard. There had been no words regarding the Vivo Pad 2 Price and availability yet. Let’s wait and watch as its launch is quite near.
