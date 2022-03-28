We already know that vivo is working on its first tablet in China. The tab has appeared in many leaks and renders. A few days ago, Vivo had revealed design details for the tablet. Now, the latest leaks have revealed the expected specs of vivo Pad. Let’s take a look.

Vivo Pad Full Specs and Design Revealed Ahead of Launch

Check Also: vivo X Fold Appears in hands-on Photos Revealing inward Design

A famous tipster Abhishek Yadav via his Twitter account shared the specification details for the Vivo Pad. According to the details revealed by him, vivo Pad will be a flagship tablet. It will come with an 11-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels with a 120Hz refresh rate. We are not sure whether the company will use an AMOLED or an LCD display for its tablet.

Anyhow, the tablet will come with the Snapdragon 870 SoC which will be coupled with Adreno 650 GPU. One more interesting feature of the tablet is its massive battery. It has an 8040mAh battery and will support 44W fast charge technology. Moreover, the Vivo Pad is also said to support Vivo Pencil.

Moreover, the device will have a dual rear camera setup including a 13MP camera along with an 8MP secondary lens. At the front, there is an 8MP camera. Unfortunately, the tablet will not have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, which means that the device could feature an AI face unlock for security.

Additionally, the Vivo Pad will run Android 11-based Origin OS out of the box. If we talk about its design, the tablet has a flat frame that houses the power and volume buttons on the right edge. The device also has uniformly-thin bezels on all sides. There are two speakers each on either side of the USB Type-C port along with two speaker cutouts at the top bezel.

Check Also: vivo X Fold will Launch with Dual Under-Screen Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensors