vivo Ranked among Top 5 Global Smartphone Brands in Q2 2021, According to Canalys

According to the latest data from Canalys, vivo ranked fifth in global smartphone shipments with a market share of 10 percent in the second quarter of 2021, up 27 percent year on year.

Quarterly numbers from Canalys indicated that vivo maintained strong growth momentum to remain among the top five in global smartphone shipments in the past year.

Leveraging a local mindset, understanding of local culture and management, vivo strives for impressive performance as the company continues to expand across the globe.

As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 50 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.