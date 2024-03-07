Vivo X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro to Launch at the End of March

Leaks surrounding the upcoming Vivo horizontal foldable have been circulating, but one crucial detail has remained elusive: the launch date. Recently, Weibo user “Panda is Bald” shared tentative information indicating that Vivo X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro will launch at the end of March.

According to the leak, the launch event for the Vivo X Fold 3 and the new Pro version will occur between March 26 and March 28, which falls from Tuesday to Thursday in the last week of the month. This marks an earlier launch than last year’s Vivo X Fold 2, which took place on April 20.

Recent reports suggest that the Vivo X Fold3 Pro will be the first foldable device to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while the standard X Fold 3 will reportedly use the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. However, another report indicates that the Pro model may feature an upcoming Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, while the vanilla version will come with a Dimensity 9300 chipset. This aligns with Vivo’s history of using different chips for the Chinese and international versions of its phones.

The standard Vivo X Fold 3 will feature a triple camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a 2x telephoto lens. On the other hand, the Pro model will come with an upgraded third module to a 64MP periscope lens, although the focal length remains unknown.

In terms of charging capabilities, the Pro model will support 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, matching the specifications of the X Fold 2. Additionally, the Pro variant will be dust- and water-resistant, marking a first for Vivo’s foldable devices.

Apart from the foldable smartphones, Vivo may also unveil its next-generation tablets, the Vivo Pad 3 and Pad 3 Pro. These tablets will come with the Dimensity 9300 and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipsets, respectively, continuing Vivo’s trend of offering different variants for different markets.