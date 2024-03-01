It’s been widely speculated that Vivo is in the process of developing its next generation of high-end foldable smartphones. Recent rumors have centered around the Vivo X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro and a recent leak has shed more light on their camera systems. The latest details come from renowned tipster Digital Chat Station, who shared the information on Weibo.

Vivo X Fold 3: Leaks and Rumors

According to the online post, the Vivo X Fold 3 is rumored to sport a triple camera setup. This setup comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera utilizing an OmniVision OV50H sensor, along with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Additionally, it features a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter capable of 2x optical zoom and up to 40x digital zoom.

The Digital Chat Station also mentioned that the Vivo X Fold 3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Additionally, the tipster reiterated the camera system details for the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, which were previously leaked. The top-end model is expected to feature a 50-megapixel OV50H main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 64-megapixel OV64B periscope telephoto camera. Furthermore, the Pro version is rumored to be equipped with the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

From the available information, it’s anticipated that the Vivo X Fold 3 series will debut alongside the Vivo Pad 3 series by the end of this month. Additionally, schematic leaks have unveiled the design of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. Another noteworthy expectation for the upcoming foldable phones is their potential integration with Mac systems.

Check Out: Vivo v30 Pro is Now Official with Four 50 MP Cameras