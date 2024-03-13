A new smartphone, identified by the model number V2337A, has surfaced on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform, hinting at the impending arrival of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro foldable phone. The emergence of this listing sheds light on some key details regarding the device’s specifications. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is expected to join the league of foldable smartphones on the market. As enthusiasts eagerly await its official unveiling, the AnTuTu listing provides valuable insights into what consumers can expect from this innovative device.

The promotional poster for the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro prominently displays its remarkable AnTuTu score, reaching an impressive total of 2,176,828 points. This comprehensive score encompasses various performance metrics, showcasing the device’s prowess across different aspects.

Breaking down the AnTuTu score further, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro excelled in specific test categories. In the CPU test, it achieved an outstanding score of 471,878 points, demonstrating its robust processing capabilities. The GPU test yielded an impressive result of 893,816 points, highlighting the device’s prowess in graphics-intensive tasks.

Memory performance also proved to be exceptional, with the device scoring 464,490 points in the memory test. This indicates efficient handling of multitasking and smooth operation, even with demanding applications. Furthermore, the UX test score of 346,644 points reflects the device’s seamless user experience, emphasizing smooth navigation and responsive interactions.

The AnTuTu listing gives us key details about the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro’s specs. It’s powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, ensuring fast performance. It also comes with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, making it great for multitasking and storing lots of data.

The version seen on AnTuTu has an impressive 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage, offering plenty of space for apps and files. Plus, it runs on Android 14 with Vivo’s OriginOS 4 on top, promising a smooth and feature-rich user experience. Overall, these specs make the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro an enticing choice for tech-savvy users.

In conclusion, the AnTuTu listing for the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro paints a promising picture of a foldable smartphone packed with powerful performance, ample storage, and a smooth user experience. With its impressive scores across various benchmarks and top-notch specifications, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is poised to make waves in the competitive market of foldable devices. As anticipation builds for its official release, consumers can look forward to experiencing cutting-edge technology and innovative design in the palm of their hands with the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro.