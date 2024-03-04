Vivo X Fold 3 Pro & X Fold 3 Specs and Design Leaked

Recent reports suggest that Vivo is gearing up to unveil the Vivo X Fold 3 series of foldable phones in China by the end of March. Before the anticipated launch, a Weibo user shared renders based on leaked schematics of the X Fold 3 series released by Tipster Digital Chat Station last week. Additionally, DCS has leaked almost all the X Fold 3 Pro specifications, further adding to the excitement surrounding the upcoming devices.

Vivo X Fold 3 Design Specifications

The Vivo X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro are expected to feature a nearly identical design, distinguished by their internal components. Recent renders depict a circular camera module situated in the top half of the back panel, a departure from the top-right corner placement seen on the Vivo X Fold 2. This module accommodates three cameras, two LED flash units, and a ZEISS logo, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the device.

Reports indicate that the Vivo X Fold 3, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, will not only be competitively priced but also emerge as the thinnest and lightest foldable phone in its category. Conversely, the Pro model is anticipated to be the pioneer foldable phone equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, representing a significant advancement in performance and technology.

In today’s leak by DCS, it’s revealed that the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will feature a 6.53-inch OLED cover panel and an 8.03-inch foldable OLED display. Both screens will feature resolutions of 2748 x 1172 pixels and 2408 x 2200 pixels, respectively. It will include ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanners too. Additionally, the device will run on OriginOS 4, based on Android 14.

Here is a detailed overview of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro specifications:

Display : The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is rumored to feature a dual-screen design consisting of a 6.53-inch OLED cover panel and an 8.03-inch foldable OLED display, offering a versatile and immersive viewing experience.

In conclusion, the rumored specifications of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro paint a picture of a highly capable smartphone. From its innovative dual-screen design to its powerful chipset and advanced camera system, the X Fold 3 Pro appears poised to offer users a cutting-edge mobile experience. With its impressive display resolutions, ample RAM and storage options, robust battery with fast charging capabilities, and a host of additional features, it promises to cater to the needs of modern smartphone users. As Vivo continues to push the boundaries of smartphone technology, these phones hold the potential to redefine the foldable phone landscape and set new standards for innovation and performance in the industry.

