Vivo X Fold 3 Leaked Images Hint At Possible Mac Integration

Chinese smartphone maker, Vivo stepped into the foldable market with Vivo X Fold. The company is now working on its next lineup of foldable phones, the highly anticipated Vivo X Fold 3 series. The upcoming foldable series has been in the pipeline of rumors since the beginning of this year. Recently, a tipster revealed an interesting feature about this foldable series along with the first set of Fold 3’s live images. Something interesting revealed in the leaked images is a macOS Interface.

Vivo X Fold 3 Images Surfaced Online

The upcoming Vivo foldable phone seems to come with noticeable screen bezels and a punch-hole camera cutout on the right. Moreover, there are standard volume and power buttons on the right and left sides, respectively. As per previous reports, the smartphone is expected to feature an external screen as well. The tipster suggests that the foldable phone can “remotely control Mac.” Another Weibo user also confirmed the authenticity of the leaked images and backed up Vivo’s remote Mac control feature.

If this rumor turns true, this feature could be a major draw for Apple users interested in foldable phones. Now, the question arises how Vivo will enable this macOS-like experience. The feature could range from simple Mac screen mirroring to more advanced controls.

The sides of the X Fold3 smartphone will be less curved than they were on its predecessor. Moreover, the bottom speaker on the cover side will also be quite different. The front-facing camera on the inner screen is visible in the upper right corner. Reports claim that Samsung Display will supply internal foldable screens for both the X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro, with a higher resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels. Furthermore, the outer display is tipped to come with a resolution of 2748 x 1172 pixels. Vivo is anticipated to use fiberglass material in its upcoming foldable series. The vanilla X Fold 3 will probably come with a 5,600mAh battery. There have been no further details about the series yet. Stay tuned for more updates.