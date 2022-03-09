Vivo X Fold All Set to be Launched in April

In the fourth month of the year Vivo plans to launch its very first foldable smartphone. This report is confirmed by Jiemian. According to the rumors the new foldable device will be called the Vivo X Fold.

It has been a while that we have been hearing quite a few rumors about the new Vivo X Fold. Here in this post we will try to collect the different rumors and make a sketch of the upcoming Vivo X Fold and codenamed “Butterfly”.

It is rumored to be more like the OPPO Find N in size. The display size will be 7-inches diagonally. Though it is not confirmed that it is exact 7-inches. It will be having a more smooth and thin bezel around its secondary display. The selfie front camera will be in a hole in the center of the display. The rear camera module is quite big.

The new Vivo fold is expected to be having the high-end specifications as it is the company’s first foldable device and also the competition is very tough.

Now lets have a look over its expected launch markets. It is expected to be launched globally after its launched in China. Vivo normally launches their flagship out of China, this time we will see what Vivo decides.

This year we will be seeing a number of foldable devices from different companies like Xiaomi, Google, Samsung. Though these foldable devices may not be available everywhere.

