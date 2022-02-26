For a while now we’ve been hearing rumours about the new version of NEX family. The upcoming high-end device will be called NEX 5. According to some new reports, the company is going to change the name of the series. If the rumours are true, the upcoming NEX 5 will be called vivo X Note.

vivo NEX 5 will Allegedly be Called vivo X Note

Just like the other Note smartphones, vivo X Note will have a built-in stylus. The alleged model number for this device is V2170A, which has recently been certified for sale by Chinese authorities. There are some reports that the new name will only be used in China. In other markets, we may get the device under the NEX brand.

Some reports have also revealed some key specs of the phone. First of all, the phone will come with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC at the helm. It will have a 7-inch QHD+ 120 Hz AMOLED screen made by Samsung. At the back, the phone will have a quad rear camera setup. The rear camera setup will include a 50 MP Samsung GN1 main + 48 MP Sony IMX598 + 12 MP Sony IMX663 + 8 MP Omnivision OV08A10 5x telephoto cameras.

Additionally, the phone will have a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. Overall, the phone will weigh about 221g. Its dimensions are 168 x 76.5 x 9.2 mm.

It is worth mentioning here that the company has not revealed any information regarding this yet. But we are sure that we will get more information in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.

