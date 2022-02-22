An upcoming Vivo phone surfaced with impressive benchmark scorecards. The phone with the codename V2186A is considered to be a member of the Vivo X80. vivo X80 Tops AnTuTu and Geekbench Charts with Dimensity 9000 Chipset. Although it is confirmed yet. But we think that it could be vivo X80 Pro. Let’s check out the top score of both the listings.

vivo X80 Tops AnTuTu and Geekbench Charts with Dimensity 9000 Chipset

Anyhow, the phone scores 1,072,221 points on AnTuTu and that’s really high. The points are even higher from Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s Exynos 2200 SoC. Moreover, the scores are even higher from Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

The Geekbench 5 CPU benchmark yielded just as impressive results. The 1,248 single-core scores and the 4,191 multi-core results are well above the Exynos 2200’s performance. In addition to its impressive performance, the AnTuTu listing reveals a 120Hz display and Android 12 OS. Moreover, the phone will come with up to 12GB of RAM, while storage will be 512GB in at least one of the versions.

vivo has not revealed any information regarding the launch of the phone yet. But we are hoping that the phone will launch in the first half of the year. We will get more information about the phone in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.

