vivo is gearing up to launch its next flagship series, the X100. The series will include at least two – and up to three – models. The company will launch one (or two) of them at an event on November 13. Now, just before the launch, vivo X100 has appeared on Geekbench with Dimensity 9300 SoC. A few days earlier, the phone has also appeared on AnTuTu as well.

Now it’s time for the phone to compete in Geekbench too. And it has. An X100 with the model number V2309A has been spotted in the Geekbench online results database. The phone manages a 1,643 single-core score and a 7,199 multi-core score.

vivo X100 Appears on Geekbench with Dimensity 9300 SoC Ahead of Launch

The phone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300 SoC, as also revealed by the aforementioned AnTuTu run. It runs Android 14. The model that was tested came with 12GB of RAM, though we do not doubt that vivo will offer additional options.

The X100 is also certified with support for 120W wired charging. Moreover, the phone will come with improved camera algorithms and processing that will enable the best photos of sunsets ever captured on a phone. Some previous reports have revealed that the Pro model will have a 100mm periscope lens with a wide f/2.5 aperture tuned for low-light shooting. This module will also feature the OmniVision OV64B, a 64MP 1/2” sensor with 0.7µm native pixels. It will support 4-in-1 binning and native 2x digital crop.

It is worth mentioning here that vivo is collaborating with Zeiss. The company will use Vario-Apo-Sonnar lenses on the X100 Pro. The main sensor will be a customized Sony 53MP 1/1.43” sensor.

As mentioned above, the series will include three models. These will be X100, X100 Pro and X100 Pro +. The company will most likely launch the X100 Pro+ in early 2024.

As for the Pro+ model, this will have superior camera hardware than the regular Pro. It will feature a 200MP telephoto camera, and a 1” IMX989 in the main camera. Moreover, the Pro+ model will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 plus a custom V3 ISP chip doing the image processing.

We will get more official information about the series in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.