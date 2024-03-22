The much-anticipated vivo X100s will launch in May, according to the latest scoop from renowned insider Digital Chat Station. This exciting news aligns with expectations, as the vivo X100s is likely to be the first phone to showcase the impressive Dimensity 9300+ chipset.

Digital Chat Station reveals that the Dimensity 9300+ is essentially an enhanced version of the Dimensity 9300, boasting an overclocked Cortex-X4 processor clocked at an impressive 3.4GHz. Additionally, the chipset features an Immortalis-G720 MC12 GPU, capable of reaching speeds of up to 1.3GHz.

vivo X100s to Launch in May with Dimensity 9300+

In terms of design, the vivo X100s will feature a stunning 1220p flat screen with ultra-narrow bezels, housed within a sleek metal frame and encased in glass on both the front and back. The device will be available in four striking colour options: white, black, cyan, and titanium.

Looking ahead, Digital Chat Station’s report also hints at the arrival of the Dimensity 9400 chipset in October. This chipset will introduce a new Cortex-X5 core, in addition to the existing Cortex-X4 and Cortex-A7 cores, along with an increased cache and a built-in APU. The Dimensity 9400 could potentially power the upcoming vivo X100 Ultra. Some other rumours also claim that vivo X100 might also come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

In conclusion, the vivo X100s and the exciting developments in MediaTek’s Dimensity chipset series are poised to bring significant advancements to the smartphone market. With cutting-edge features and innovative technology, these upcoming devices are sure to captivate consumers and redefine the smartphone experience.

See Also: Seize the Moment: Pre-Order Your vivo V30 5G for an exclusive Portrait Adventure